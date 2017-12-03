Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has come up with proposals to resolve a long-running row over the felling of trees near Greenhead Park.

A number of residents have opposed council plans to chop down eight mature trees in Gledholt Road and Gledholt Bank.

The council said the work was needed because the trees were making the footpaths was in danger of becoming unsafe for pedestrians.

A number of meetings were held between council officials, local councillors and residents – both those campaigning to save the trees and others supporting the plan to fell them.

Now Kirklees has announced a revised plan, which will see one tree retained and the others replaced with trees which will not damage the footpaths.

A council spokesperson said: “We have listened to the concerns raised and worked with the group to look into possible alternatives to removing the trees; and by working together they have identified a way to retain one of the trees, whilst still carrying out improvement work to deliver a flat safe footway for all users.

“Whilst the other trees will still need to be removed, the council will be replacing them with more suitable tree species that will not have a damaging impact on the footway and as such will be sustainable for the future. The intention is that the replacement trees will be as large as possible so they will have an immediate impact on the local environment.

“We will continue to work with the local councillors, the action group and residents in the future and give them the opportunity to select their choice of tree species from a list.

“The council recognise that involving the local community in the decision-making process has been beneficial and we will ensure we continue to do this where possible on local issues in the future.”

Resident Sarah Newton, who is leading the campaign to save the trees, said campaigners were meeting this weekend (Saturday) to consider their response to the council’s proposals.

Greenhead ward councillor Sheikh Ullah, who has been mediating between the council and protestors, said: “If trees are a danger and it’s a public safety issue we should take them down, but we should retain as many trees as we can.”

He welcomed Kirklees’ revised plan, saying: “It shows that the council to some extend are listening and people and listening to their concerns and views.”