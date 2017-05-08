Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ideas to boost local democracy could see Kirklees bid to become a pilot area for voting at the age of 16.

A team of councillors, officers and experts have been looking at how to boost democracy as part of the Kirklees Democracy Commission.

And the voting age pilot is among 47 recommendations covering citizens’ involvement, councillors, decision making, elections and regional devolution.

Other ideas include:

- Designing local democracy resources for Kirklees schools to boost civic education.

- Lobby government to explore election options such as online voting, voting and registration on polling day to increase voter registration, accessibility and turnout.

- Kirklees Council should make performance evidence about what councillors do available to the public in an easy-to-digest format.

- Kirklees Council should carry out a full review of its governance and decision-making arrangements.

The Democracy Commission was set up to ensure the borough is an informed citizen-led democracy.

It’s remit is wider than getting people to vote but Dr Andrew Mycock, its independent chair, says the more people involved the better.

The turnout at the 2016 local elections (combined with police crime commission election) was 35%. In 2015 it was 64%, though it coincided with a general election.

Dr Mycock, politics lecturer at the University of Huddersfield, said: “There is historically a recognition local democracy is secondary to national issues. And yet the connection is greater between councillors and communities, than with MPs.

“People recognise that local issues affect their lives, yet the turnout for local elections is lower than national, so we’ve looked at how to get people to engage.

“Secondly, since last June and the EU referendum it is clear there is a lot of division.”

Dr Mycock believes Kirklees and its members are ready for change. On Wednesday night Full Council will meet to discuss the report. It will then be launched on June 30.

Dr Mycock said: “I wouldn’t do this and give my time for free if I didn’t believe it was worthwhile and if I didn’t see a willingness to change.

“The fact councillors supported this highlights they are aware of some frustrations that people feel.”

One aspect of division between Kirklees and its residents relates to consultation and complaints of not being listened to.

Dr Mycock said: “People told us they felt consultations tended to be too late in the process for citizens to have any input.

“Kirklees does accept that to involve its citizens in the journey they need to start it earlier on in the design process. What citizens should understand is that the council can’t satisfy everyone all of the time, but it can involve them in the decision making process.”