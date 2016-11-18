2015/16
Land adjoining 18 Holland Street Batley
Land adjacent 5-7 Caledonia Road Batley
Land at Caledonian Road, Savile Town Dewsbury
Land to the rear of 7 Spinneyfield, Fixby Huddersfield
Land at the rear of 28 Sude Hill, New Mill Holmfirth
Land fronting 68 Boothroyd Lane Dewsbury
Land adjacent to 61 Kitson Hill Road Mirfield
Land on the south east side of Leeds Road, Bradley Huddersfield
Skelmanthorpe Council Offices, Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe (Asset Transfer) Huddersfield HD8 9DA
Paddock Village Hall, West View, Paddock (Asset Transfer) Huddersfield HD1 4TX
Soothill Community Centre, Broomsdale Road (Asset Transfer) Batley WF17 6NL
Holme Public Conveniences situated on the south side of The Village, Holme (Asset Transfer) Holmfirth No postcode
Denby Dale Library (Asset Transfer) Huddersfield HD8 8RX
Former Heaton Avenue F & N School, Westcliffe Road Cleckheaton BD19 3EP
Land at Greenhead Lane, Dalton Huddersfield
Oakmead, 1C Lidget Street, Lindley Huddersfield HD3 3JB
Land at Colne Road Huddersfield
Land at Oastler Street, Westtown Dewsbury
Land at Chapel Lane Dewsbury
Land at Healey Lane, Healey Batley
Land opposite 38 Upper George Street Heckmondwike
Former Caretaker's House, 5 Blenheim Drive Batley WF17 0BH
109 Blacker Road part of Edgerton Cemetery, Cemetery Road Huddersfield HD2 2AX
Thornhill Council Offices, Scout Hut & land, The Common, Thornhill Dewsbury WF12 0LJ
Units 1, 2 & 3 Riverside Way, Ravensthorpe Industrial Estate Dewsbury WF13 3LG
Land on the north side of Colne Vale Road, Milnsbridge Huddersfield
Land adjacent to 225 Ravenshouse Road Dewsbury
Freehold reversion at Red Doles and Canker Lane Huddersfield
98 Commercial Street Batley WF17 5DP
Land at Hillhouse Lane / Bradford Road Huddersfield
128 Northgate, Almondbury Huddersfield HD5 8US
Land Queensgate Retail Park Huddersfield
Land at Churwell Vale Shaw Cross Dewsbury
Land at Siggott Street Huddersfield
Land at Knowl Grove Mirfield
Land at Upper George Street Heckmondwike
Land on the south side of North Road Dewsbury
Land at Halifax Road Liversedge
Land at Upper Road Batley
Land at Battye Street Dewsbury
Land at Moss Street Huddersfield
Land on the east side of Holland Street Batley
Land at Church Lane/Kirkgate, Birstall Batley
Land at Holland Street Batley
Land at Halifax Road, Hightown Liversedge
Land at Colne Road Huddersfield
Land at Upper Road/Naylor Street Batley
Land at Norfolk Street Batley
Land at Upper George Street Heckmondwike
Garage site at Moss Street, Newsome Huddersfield
Land at Sand Street Huddersfield
Land known as Fleece Yard Huddersfield
Land at Dyson Wood Way Bradley Huddersfield
Fieldhead, 1 Lidget Street, Lindley Huddersfield HD3 3JB
6 and 8 St Peters Street Huddersfield HD1 1DH
John Ramsden Court, Wakefield Road, Aspley Huddersfield HD1 3AQ
2016/17
Land adjoining 19 Huddersfield Road Holmfirth
Land at St Andrews Road Huddersfield
Land adjacent to 36 Close Hill Lane, Newsome Huddersfield
Land to the rear of 160 Ashes Lane, Almondbury Huddersfield
Land adjoining 3 Mount Street Cleckheaton
Land at Chesilton Avenue, Oakes Huddersfield
Land to the rear of 268 Headfield Road, Thornhill Lees Dewsbury
Land at former 80-84 Sheepridge Road Huddersfield
Land to the rear of 193 Barnsley Road, Flockton Denby Dale
Land at Manor Street / Bell Street Huddersfield
Land to the north side of 11 Commercial Street, Ravensthorpe Dewsbury
7 Bay Hall Common Road, Birkby Huddersfield HD1 5EP
Land adj 63 Stile Common Road Huddersfield
Land at Chickenley Lane Dewsbury
Freehold reversion 38 Wakefield Road Huddersfield HD1 3AQ