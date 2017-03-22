Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees Council bailiff suffered terrible injuries to his arm when he was attacked by a woman’s dog as he attended her home to collect debts.

David Jones had to undergo corrective surgery after being savaged by a Japanese Akita at an address in Dewsbury.

He still has a loss of feeling to his hand and was forced to take time off work.

Teresa Brock, 33, pleaded guilty to owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

The incident happened when Mr Jones, acting on behalf of the council who had issued a warrant against Brock, went to her home in Jensen Avenue, Staincliffe, on October 22 last year.

They spoke amicably in the driveway and she went inside to retrieve payment while he waited outside.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “Without warning the Akita named Tye jumped up and bit his right arm.

“He was ragging his arm around like a police dog would do and was hanging off his arm for 10 seconds.”

Mr Jones screamed for help as the dog let go before biting down and hanging off his arm again.

Brock then came outside and shouted at Tye who then immediately released his grip and ran off down the road.

A neighbour, who happened to be a nurse, rushed to his assistance and cleaned and dressed his wound.

Mr Jones attended Oldham hospital with several puncture wounds to his right hand, wrist and forearm which were over an inch in length.

After being discharged he had to return three days later when his wound became infected.

Magistrates heard that Mr Jones suffered altered sensation where he was bitten.

He’s undergone intensive physiotherapy to re-establish movement in his hand and this is expected to improve.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, said that the five-year-old dog had been in the family since he was a puppy and they had never experienced problems with him before.

He told magistrates that the property has a tall gate which is normally kept locked and an ‘Akita On Duty’ sign fixed to it.

Mr Blanchard added: “Miss Brock would have appeared upset in relation to the bailiff attending to recover money.

“The dog probably appreciates that his owner is in a distressed state, comes out and attacks Mr Jones.

“The dog was under her control as she was able to come out and immediately stop him.

“Even the most placid of dogs have within them the ability to lose control and that’s what happened this time.”

Magistrates made a contingency destruction order, meaning that the dog will not be put own if he is kept muzzled and on a lead in public and the gate is locked when he is in the garden.

They gave Brock a conditional discharge but she has to pay £250 compensation to Mr Jones.