An outline planning document to build 2,000 homes on Bradley Park Golf Course has been approved.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet gave backing to a report that outlined how the site could potentially be developed if it were to be included in its Local Development Plan.

The approval does not mean that houses will be now built on the site.

Rather, it means that it can now formally be included as one in a range of different site options where the council could build some of the 31,000 new homes needed to meet housing demand in Kirklees.

The document included plans for 1,500 homes on council owned land on the site and a further 500 on adjacent land currently in private ownership.

It also referred to the potential for building community buildings and facilities, including a new school.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The potential of the development of Bradley Park Golf Course was first announced last September and has proved controversial among members of the public.

It is the only municipal golf course in the area and the only one that allows people to visit on a pay per play basis.

Keith Waddington, former president of the club who attended the meeting, said: “Our campaign so far has proved that the majority of residents support keeping the course.

“Over 900 people have registered objections to the proposal.

“Landowners nearby want to sell their land for development but have been rejected.

“It’s one of the finest municipal golf courses in the country.”

Bradley Park Golf Course

Club member Gary Ward questioned why the council had not chosen a different sporting ground.

“We’ve got lots of bowling greens and football pitches but only one golf course,” he said.

“We have an increasingly obese population so offering activities like golf which provide gentle exercise is ideal.

“It doesn’t cost the tax payer anything. In fact, it puts money into the pot.”

The overall Local Development Plan is still at the draft stage and will be looked at again by the council on October 14.

Clr Peter McBride, portfolio holder for economy, skills, transportation and planning, said finalising the plan would take another year and that the course “probably won’t be developed for 10 years” if the site was approved.

“A nine hole golf course could remain”, he said.

Clr David Sheard, council leader said: “We’ve a duty to provide housing through the Local Development Plan, which we have to put to the inspectors.

“If it (the golf course site) were to be approved it would have to be inspected and at that time people could make representations.

“Even after that, it would have to come back to the council again.

“Our options are being cut back on many things. We have certain statutory duties such as social care. Golf is not a statutory duty.”