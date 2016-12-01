The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kirklees children’s services chief has moved to re-assure the public following the council’s social services crisis.

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for families and child protection, has said the council is confident no children are at risk of immediate harm.

She has published a five-minute-long video on the council’s website to talk through the key issues following a damning report by Ofsted last week.

And she has vowed staff are working together to overcome problems identified by the watchdog.

In the video she says: “Our own audits or Ofsted’s risk assessment found that no children had been harmed or were at risk of serious harm.”

She added: “We’re clear that our improvement journey is a long term ambition, it’s not something you can sort out overnight. We’re talking about a two to three years.

“When Ofsted came in September they already found a much improved situation to what we had diagnosed ourselves last spring.”

The regulator gave Kirklees its lowest rating “inadequate”, prompting the Department for Education (DfE) to step in.

DfE troubleshooter Eleanor Brazil will begin a three month probe in the next few days and could recommend the council is stripped of control of children’s social services.