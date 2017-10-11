Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Unused council buildings and plots of land are going up for auction next month.

And it includes the Crown Court Buildings in Huddersfield town centre, Honley Bridge Depot and Meltham Town Hall.

In total 13 lots will be up for grabs and Kirklees Council hopes to net around £2.8m in total.

The former court house, a Grade II listed building on Princess Street, behind the town hall, was once home to the West Riding Magistrates, with two court rooms covering court cases for the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Denby Dale areas up until the early 1970s.

More recently it was the home of the political parties and councillors on Kirklees Council, but they moved out in 2015.

The three-storey town centre building has a guide price of £350,000 and the sales particulars say it has “position with potential for a variety of uses, subject to relevant planning permission.”

Also up for sale is the Honley Bridge Depot on Eastgate.

The former council storage depot has various stone built garages, stores and offices and Kirklees says the land is suitable for being developed, with access to it from the junction of Eastgate and Old Turnpike, plus a large frontage on Woodhead Road.

It has a guide price of £200,000-£250,000

Another well known building being sold off is Meltham Town Hall.

The landmark building, on the corner of Huddersfield Road and Carlisle Street, is over two storeys and features the clock tower.

It has a guide price of £100,000-£125,000.

The lot with the highest price tag is land at Kenmore Drive, Cleckheaton, with has outline planning permission for 55 houses. It would set a buyer back £1.25m.

Land at Nabcroft Lane in Crosland Moor, a former car park for David Brown Gears, is listed for sale at £450,000. It has outline planning consent for 23 houses.

Other lots in the Huddersfield areas include grazing land at Arkenley Lane, Almondbury (guide £60,000 plus); land at the junction of Hillhouse Lane and Bradford Road, Fartown (£50,000-plus); grazing land at Reinwood Road, (£15,000-plus); plus land adjacent 164 Deighton Road, Huddersfield, with outline planning for five houses or a care home (£125,000).

In the Dewsbury area lots up for sale include land at Brewerton Lane, Dewsbury, suitable for four new houses (£80,000); open land at Ravenshouse Road, Dewsbury, (£60,000-plus) and 13 Commercial Street, Batley, a commercial property with a guide price of £50,000-plus.

The auction is run by Walker Singleton and takes place on November 16 at Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, starting at 7pm.