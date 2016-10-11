Kirklees Council's CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle parked on double yellow lines in Bond Street, Dewsbury.

A council driver who left his parking enforcement van on double yellow lines escaped punishment.

And now Kirklees Council has admitted why – there IS one rule for us and another for them!

Using traffic regulation orders Kirklees has made all council vehicles exempt from fines for breaking the rules.

And council vehicles don’t need tickets in council pay-and-display car parks.

Last week the Examiner reported how Kirklees Council’s CCTV enforcement van was photographed parked up in an on-street pay-and-display bay in Bond Street, Dewsbury.

The van was sticking out onto yellow lines blocking sight lines at the junction with Union Street.

And when pictures of the offending van were published by the Examiner, readers were swift in their condemnation.

Readers saw red when a council spokesman said: “We have reminded drivers of their responsibilities.”

On the Examiner’s Facebook page John Holmes wrote: “Let’s just remind them of their responsibility, not fine them like we would have done if they had been general public. Disgusting, and they certainly weren’t working otherwise the vehicle wouldn’t have been left unattended. Wonder if there’s a good cafe nearby?”

Owen Chambers wrote: “‘We have reminded drivers of their responsibilities.’ Well that’s all right then. Nothing to see here.”

Phil Nicholas said: “The driver should pay a fine straight out of his wages. That parking is very selfish and ignorant. It is also a hazard to other road users and pedestrians.”

Helen Kingston said: “‘Reminded him of his responsibilities...’ Like not flouting the rules?”

James Taylor added: “It’s simple folks. Come on. One rule for them another rule for US.”

Robert Mitchell said: “Should be fined. Anybody else would have been.”

Finally, however, Kirklees Council has admitted why no action will be taken against the driver.

In a statement a spokesman said: “Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, local authorities can implement Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) to control the traffic in their area, for example to restrict HGVs in residential areas, to prohibit parking on specific streets, to exempt certain types of vehicles or to close a road for an event.

“Within Kirklees Traffic Regulation Orders exempt any vehicle being used for fire service, ambulance, police or local authority purposes.

“This is not unique to Kirklees, and most councils have the same exemptions.”