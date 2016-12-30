Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents after its website and phone lines were damaged by a power surge.

Part of its website had been down since Boxing Day and meant people looking for bin collection dates or office opening hours were unable to find the information online.

Today a Kirklees Council spokesman said: “We now have the vast majority of systems back up and running, and we hope to have the remaining ones back online next week. We are continuing to monitor our systems in case of any further issues.

“The problems with our digital system began at 11am on December 26 and were caused by a significant power failure that damaged an essential part of our network, and cut off our connection to the wider world.

“While the system was down the council’s teams followed their business continuity plan, which is prepared in advance for situations like this, this includes reallocating and managing resources as required.

“The council’s Customer Service Centres have remained open as have a number of other services such as the phone lines for social care emergencies.

“Our priority as always is to ensure that we could operate services that keep children and adults safe.”