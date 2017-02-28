Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of speed cameras are being upgraded in Kirklees, it has been revealed.

Financial records show Kirklees Council has forked out tens of thousands every month over the past year to speed camera firm Truvelo UK.

An average of about £20,000 a month was handed over to the firm for maintenance of the borough’s 43 speed cameras during the first half of 2016.

But during the second half spending surged – peaking at £183,670 in December.

A total of £671,230 before VAT was spent with the speed camera firm in 2016.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Kirklees Council’s role, as a partner in the West Yorkshire Safety Camera Partnership, is the management and maintenance of the speed cameras across West Yorkshire.

“The partnership is currently undertaking a programme of camera upgrades across the county, some of which are in Kirklees. “These works are being done under the current framework contract. Truvelo UK Ltd are one of the contractors on that framework, and are undertaking some of this work.

“All costs incurred are charged directly back to the partnership.

“The council does not get any income from speed cameras, all monies generated from speed camera enforcement is returned to the partnership.”