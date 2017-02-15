Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s reliance on local taxes is set to surge as government support is axed.

A decision to hike council tax by a whopping 10% is set to be confirmed at a full council vote on Wednesday evening.

All councillors will be asked to decide whether they support the budget, which along with the huge tax rise includes £54m cuts to services in 2017/18 and a further £28m the year after.

The ruling Labour group is expected to have enough votes to get the budget through.

With public anger growing, as residents have to pay more but get fewer services, Kirklees has published figures showing where it gets its money and what it spends it on.

They show that three years ago more than a third of the council’s income came from the government.

That is set to drop to just 6% in four years time.

Kirklees was already the second lowest spending of the big metropolitan councils. Only Trafford spends less on its residents.

Here's how Kirklees Council is funded - and where the millions are spent:

How is Kirklees’ funding changing?

Where does Kirklees Council get its money?

In 2013/14, the £335m came from (in millions):

By 2020/21, the £227m budget will come from:

Where is the money spent currently?

All of those services face further cuts over the next four years.

Much of the details about the reductions in funding have not yet been revealed.

Hundreds of Kirklees Council staff are set to go through redundancy schemes.

Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard, has said the council is spending £800,000 per week in reserves, which will run out in September 2018.

He says if further cuts are not made the council would have to shut down frontline services such as bin collections and grass cutting.