Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs have called into question a union’s strike threat.

Kirklees Unison announced on Tuesday that a ballot of 250 children’s social workers had seen 79% in favour of taking industrial action.

It has since emerged that it was actually 79% of the 75 members who returned ballot papers – just 59 people.

A strike date has now been set for Friday, January 27.

The potential walk out pours more misery on the embattled children’s service that is trying to recover from a damning government inspection.

Senior Labour councillors have now cast doubt over the legitimacy of any strike.

Cabinet member for family support and child protection, Clr Erin Hill, said she felt the strike mandate was “more like 20%.”

She said: “When you consider there are almost 400 of our workers with social worker qualifications, and 1,300 staff in children’s services – this is a lot of disruption from a small number of votes in favour.

“While we recognise that this is a difficult time for local government, we cannot play politics with such an important service.”

Clr Hill said there was no evidence to back up Kirklees Unison chief Paul Holmes’ claims that they had been raising issues for years.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

She added: “I have publicly acknowledged the nature and extent of the issues in children’s services repeatedly since last May.

“While I recognise we still have a way to go, my view is that we are dealing with the issues he raised as well and as quickly as we can, with support from the Department for Education.

“I am a strong supporter of trade unions, and of their right to take industrial action.

“When I met Paul, I asked what Unison’s demands were, as I would have been prepared to take them very seriously, and respond to members’ concerns. However, he was unable to articulate what he hoped the ballot would achieve.

“Given the significant impact a strike has on the lives, pay and reputation of our staff, I find this deeply disconcerting.”

Leader of Kirklees Council, Clr David Sheard said: “I have sought to understand what further work Unison want us to do to support them.

“Unfortunately, based on talks with the branch secretary, they have not been clear about what they hope to achieve.”

Mr Holmes told the Examiner the strike ballot was legally sound.

He added: “The fact of the matter is in 2011 we submitted complaints which are exactly the same now.

“In April 2014 they were considered by a committee chaired by Clr Sheard.

“Two-and-half-years later and not one issue has been resolved.

“None of our members will go in on January 27 as they respect the democratic result of the ballot.”