Kirklees Council is to investigate a Huddersfield taxi firm after one of its drivers was caught on camera watching TV while driving.

And now the council wants to hear from others who may have evidence of taxi drivers flouting the law.

The Examiner revealed that two video clips have emerged on social media showing a taxi driver from Royal Taxis in Milnsbridge watching the news on his mobile phone while driving.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “We are currently investigating the issue brought to our attention about this driver and will take appropriate action depending upon the outcome of the investigation.

“If you have serious concerns about any licenced driver or vehicle please report it.”

Passenger Toni Colley claims the driver was scrolling through Facebook and watching news videos on the app.

The 22-year-old from Cowlersley said: “I use Royal Taxis all the time as they’re decently-priced and normally the drivers are lovely. But I’ve had this guy a couple of times and he’s just constantly on his phone.

“This time he’d watched two or three videos by the time we got to town. One of them was a news video in a different language on Facebook - it looked like people on a panel talking.

“Regardless of whether he was watching anything or not he shouldn’t have been on his phone. You’re not even meant to touch your phone while driving, let alone have Facebook videos up and playing.”

The news comes after Amy Davison-Quinn, who had previously complained to the taxi firm, posted similar a video on Facebook.

Anyone with information should email licensing@kirklees.gov.uk or call 01484 456868.