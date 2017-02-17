Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s chief executive Adrian Lythgo has told staff of his pride in his achievements after more than six years in charge.

Friday is his last day at the helm and he has posted a personal message to staff as well as a YouTube video.

Mr Lythgo leaves with his reputation enhanced respected at both regional and national level and with a glowing tribute from council leader David Sheard who praised his “calm and thorough approach and strong guidance.”

Mr Lythgo said: “So what in my view has changed for the better? I am very clear that the council is now focusing on the highest priority outcomes for local people rather than focusing primarily on being a statutory provider of services.

“We work more consistently with our partners and we have put a clear focus on our work with the community and voluntary sector. There are also a large number of physical things that I would point to as progress, including:

“The number and scale of local growth fund grants to manufacturing businesses that continue to be the lifeblood of our district. This shows our influence at both the Local Enterprise Partnership and Combined Authority.

“Partnership developments, including the new Huddersfield Sports Centre and improvements to many facilities across the district with Kirklees Active Leisure, the new Kirklees College site and Engineering Centre with the college and the 3M BIC with the university.

“Our own improvements to customer services whether externally through Kirklees Direct or internally through HD One.

“Existing developments in Huddersfield (also called HD One) and Dewsbury Learning Village that will benefit the whole district.”

On a personal level he said he intends to have a complete break for three to six months and is anxious to “lose a stone and a half” in weight and become more active.

He says he will also be looking “at a small number of worthwhile but less pressured roles where I can continue to make a difference locally.”

But he had a warning for staff that the future will be tough.

He added: “The next four years, but particularly the next 12 months, will be even more challenging as demand for personal services for vulnerable people continues to rise and as available resources fall.

“You have a new chief executive, (Jacqui Gedman), who has the ability, relationships and as importantly, the organisational knowledge of where we have come from and where we are going.

“I have absolute confidence in her, as do councillors across the political spectrum.”