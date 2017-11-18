Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s leader has confirmed he will stand down in 18 months time.

Clr David Sheard has said he will not seek re-election when his current term ends in May 2019.

Council elections will be held in May next year, but Clr Sheard’s Heckmondwike seat is not up for election, and he is due to step down the following year.

In May 2016, Clr Sheard unexpectedly lost the leadership of the Labour group, forcing him to resign as leader of the council a few weeks later.

A coup, thought to be orchestrated by Clr Jean Calvert, his then deputy, saw Clr Shabir Pandor nominated as leader.

Clr Sheard then sacked Clr Calvert as his deputy so she could not get the top job if Clr Pandor’s bid failed, citing her council tax non-payment issues as the reason.

While Clr Pandor had assumed control of the Labour group he then failed to get the leadership of Kirklees Council after members of rival parties joined forces to block it.

The unprecedented vote against the Labour nomination left Kirklees rudderless for several weeks with then chief executive Adrian Lythgo having to stand in as leader of the council.

Amid the tragedy of Labour MP Jo Cox’s murder, Labour members decided to unite and a deal was eventually done to allow Clr Sheard to return with Clr Pandor as deputy.

But Clr Pandor’s suitability for the job has continued to be questioned by opposition councillors at full council meetings.