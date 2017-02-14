Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The people of Kirklees are being “screwed” by the government, Kirklees Council’s leader has said.

Clr David Sheard has lashed out after Surrey County Council was apparently given a “secret deal” to drop its controversial council tax referendum.

Surrey had proposed raising rates by 15% as it said it could not afford to fund social care.

But the council suddenly dropped the plan last week after the government allegedly handed over £44m, described by Jeremy Corbyn as a “secret deal”.

On his Kirklees Labour blog, Clr Sheard attacked local Conservative MP, Jason McCartney ’s explanation of the so-called “£44m bung”.

The post, titled, “The Surrey Swindle – tell us the truth”, alludes to the Colne Valley MP being asked to cover up the huge cash injection to the wealthy Conservative area.

Mr McCartney told the Examiner that Surrey was getting the money through a new scheme which allows it to keep its business rates, which he said is open to all councils.

But Clr Sheard has said the same scheme will see Kirklees lose £14m as it does not have enough businesses to generate as much as it currently receives as a grant.

In the blog post Clr Sheard said: “It was interesting to see the reaction of our Conservative MP Jason McCartney when I met him last Friday.

“He obviously knows that Surrey have been offered a bung to keep them quiet, he knows what our situation is.

“He knows, because it is in the pack we gave him, that it would mean a £14m cut for Kirklees, unlike the £44m bonus that Surrey have allegedly been handed in a secret memorandum of understanding.

“Obviously Tory MPs have been given a briefing of how to try to explain the £44m swindle.”

He added: “Let us be absolutely plain about this, Surrey are to be allowed to keep £44m that was due to go to the treasury.

“This offer, as far as we know, has not been made to anyone else.

“Just when are people outside of the Tory south east going to realise they are being screwed by this Neroesque government.”

Mr McCartney told the Examiner: “The Secretary of State has been absolutely clear that there was no special deal for Surrey.

“They have been offered the same business rates pilot that is open to any other council.

“It’s really important that Kirklees works really hard to keep the fantastic world class businesses that we’ve got already and encourage new ones, now there’s a situation where councils can keep business rates.

“If Clr Sheard can tear himself away from his blog I’d be delighted to work with him to help Kirklees prosper.

“It’s all about what businesses you’ve got in your area and there’s a lot more he could be doing to encourage that.”

Mr McCartney joined Kirklees Council chiefs on a cap-in-hand mission to the Home Office last month, but the pleas for more money have so far been snubbed.