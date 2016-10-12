Five passionate speakers called for planners to remove the proposal to concrete over the Bradley Park Golf Course – the only public course in Kirklees.

Council chiefs recently unveiled plans for 2,000 new homes – and a possible new school – at the municipal golf course in Bradley .

Kirklees Council's cabinet were asked to reconsider sacrificing the land for development at Wednesday afternoon's Local Plan meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Former president of the club, Keith Waddington, said they opposed the closure of a “thriving” club which was contributing to Kirklees’ coffers in a postive way.

He said there was a “desperation” about the council’s push to use the golf course land and a sense that it “must proceed at all costs”.

Sandra Shillito, vice-president of the club, said members had not seen any evidence that justified the destruction of the course or that it was “surplus to requirements”.“We had 80,000 customers last year,” she revealed.

She added: “It’s popular, well run, well attended and profitable.”

Golf club member, Gary Ward, claimed government planning policy required Kirklees to provide a new course of equivalent or better standard if it went through with the plan.

Richard Kay, a member since the club was founded in 1977, said he had seen it develop from a fledgling course to a championship course and found it difficult to understand how that could all be a complete waste of of time and money.