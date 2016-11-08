Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thirty-two new sites are proposed in Kirklees’ Local Plan, the majority in rural areas.

There are six new sites in Huddersfield, four in Dewsbury/Mirfield, seven in Batley & Spen and 15 in Kirklees Rural – which covers the Colne and Holme valleys and the Dearne valley area around Denby Dale and Skelmanthorpe.

Huddersfield

For business: Park Valley Mills, Lockwood SITE REF HUD28

For homes: Knowle Road, Kirkheaton SITE REF H3350, Plane Street, Newsome SITE REF H2685, Ruth Street, Newsome SITE REF H3405, Minerva Works, Kirkheaton SITE REF H2594a, Cherry Nook Road, Deighton SITE REF SL3363

32 new Local Plan sites - map View fullscreen

Dewsbury/Mirfield

For homes: Red Deer Park Lane, Briestfield SITE REF H2576, Lock Street, Thornhill SITE REF H2646, Hall Lane, Thornhill SITE REF H3379.

Mixed use for homes and business: Lees House Farm, Leeds Road, Dewsbury SITE REF MX3394

Batley & Spen

For homes: Halifax Road, Hightown SITE REF H2584, Halifax Road, Hightown SITE REF H2537, Highgrove Beds, Spen Lane, Gomersal SITE REF H2627, Oxford Road, Gomersal SITE REF H2667, Hightown Road, Cleckheaton SITE REF H2645, Spafield Mill, Upper Road, Batley SITE REF H2647. Mixed use for homes and business: Westgate, Cleckheaton SITE REF MX3349.

Kirklees Rural

For business: Albion Mills, Miry Lane, Thongsbridge SITE REF KR30, Ribbledon Dye Works, Dunford Road, Holmfirth SITE REF KR31. For homes: Thirstin Mills, Honley SITE REF H2586, Water Street, Holmbridge SITE REF H2585, Midlothian Garage, New Mill SITE REF H2587, Carr Top Lane/Brook Lane, Golcar SITE REF H3395, Victoria Terrace, Marsden SITE REF H2649, former Gees Garage, Outlane SITE REF H2652, Park Mill, Clayton West SITE REF H3325a, Far Bank, Shelley SITE REF SL3356, Fulstone Road, Stocksmoor SITE REF SL3357, Shepley Road, Stocksmoor SITE REF SL3358, Ryecroft Lane, Scholes SITE REF SL3359, Hebble Mount, Meltham SITE REF SL3365, Clay Well, Golcar SITE REF SL3396