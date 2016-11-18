Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cash strapped Kirklees Council has off-loaded dozens of land plots and buildings in a bid to plug multi-million holes in its budget.

Public toilets, a community centre, a village hall, council offices, a former school and a library have all been sold or given away.

Council documents reveal 56 assets were disposed of in 2015/16 with £5.9m made.

This year only two sales have been completed, generating £945,000, but it is hoped more than a dozen more will be done by March 2017.

Kirklees says a funding gap of some £42m will happen in four years time if it doesn’t make huge changes to how it operates.

The council is currently re-structuring many services with more cuts expected but has confirmed it is seeking to make £29.5m through asset sales by 2021.

Several high profile buildings still to be sold or asset transferred include Dewsbury Museum in Crow Nest Park, Red House Museum at Gomersal and most controversially, Tolson Museum in Huddersfield.

Kirklees’ overall land and property assets are estimated to be worth £1.2bn.

Meanwhile a list of key assets being retained have been repaired, including the roof of Huddersfield Town Hall, a revamp of Dewsbury Town Hall and repairs at Civic Centre 1, Oakwell Hall, Byram Arcade and Batley Baths.