Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A council meeting had to be called off – after the ceiling started leaking.

A full meeting of Kirklees Council had to be adjourned on Wednesday night when water started dripping down on councillors.

The meeting in the main council chamber at Huddersfield Town Hall got underway at 6pm.

But within five minutes councillors complained of water droplets hitting the Labour and Liberal Democrat benches.

As the drips became more frequent council officials rushed for buckets.

But it quickly became clear the water wasn’t stopping and the meeting was adjourned to a nearby reception room.

Full council meetings usually last for three hours but after around half-an-hour of urgent business councillors pulled the plug.

Council leader David Sheard reminded councillors that several years ago there was a similar leak which brought down chunks of plasterwork.

It is only a few months since the roof at Huddersfield Town Hall underwent extensive £800,000 repairs.

New Welsh slates were put on and leadwork and guttering was repaired. The town hall was shrouded in scaffolding and plastic sheeting from April to October.

The 1,200-seat concert hall was out of action for some time while works were carried out.