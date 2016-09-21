Login Register
Kirklees Council to pay £205,000 to tear down 'eyesore' Moldgreen homes

  • Updated
  • By

Approval to demolish the Wakefield Road properties last year but failure to make contact with a private owner held up the process

Demolition plan for 172 - 184 Wakefield Road, Moldgreen. Picture from Google maps
Abandoned ‘eyesore’ homes can finally be torn down.

Kirklees Council’s cabinet voted to make a compulsory purchase order on one of the seven properties from 172 to 184 Wakefield Road in Moldgreen, at its latest meeting.

Approval was granted to demolish the buildings last September but the council was prevented from taking action as it needed to make contact with the private owner of number 184.

Despite many attempts to do so, the owner could not be found.

According to a decision made by cabinet last September, it will cost around £205,000 for the demolition, which will come out of its Capital Allowance fund.

Clr Naheed Mather, portfolio holder for housing and enforcement management, said: “We have been wanting to demolish these buildings for some time.

“We agreed to try acquire the building last September but have not been able to contact one particular owner.”

A council report created for the meeting states that the homes are in a “dilapidated” condition, “collapsed in areas” and a hindrance to regeneration of the area.

