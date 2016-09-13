Login Register
Save HRI A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Kirklees Council pleads for help to give Huddersfield folk town centre events

Budget cuts are forcing the council to look at other ways to continue events in Huddersfield

Baldwin Jackson
St George's Square Festival Of Light

Cash-strapped Kirklees Council has launched an ‘enterprise project’ to keep Huddersfield’s events on the map.

For many years the council has worked with various partners to promote or support popular events such as the Festival of Light and the Huddersfield Food Festival.

But due to the council’s budget problems there is simply no cash left to fund similar events in the future.

Now it is looking for businesses, organisations and community groups, who would be interested in working with them on future events in Huddersfield town centre.

Deputy council leader Shabir Pandor is leading the Town Centre Enterprise Project said: “While as a council we and can no longer afford to directly subsidise events that doesn’t mean they have to stop.

TAKE a GoPro tour of this year's Food and Drink Festival below

GoPro tour of food and drink festival
“What it does mean is we have to get creative and forge new partnerships.

“We have a brilliant platform for events in St George’s Square and some of the best events I’ve been to are the events that are run by other stakeholders.

“We want to speak with people who have financially sound ideas for events, or the skills and resources needed to make an event a success, as well as anyone who is interested in sponsoring future events.”

Kirklees Council Deputy Leader Clr. Shabir Pandor.

Clr Pandor said the council is already in talks with a Huddersfield organisation looking to produce a guidance package of expertise and possibly equipment to give potential event organisers a starting point.

WATCH: a timelapse video of Festival of Light 2014 below

2014 Huddersfield Festival of Light Timelapse
“No one should be deterred from organising an event because of red tape,” he said. “We can signpost people to relevant partners so they are not starting from scratch.

“Whether it be stewarding, bins, toilets or road closures.

“As a council we need to look at other ways to continue our events success and keep the buzz and footfall of people coming to Huddersfield.”

Anyone who would like to get involved with the town centre event enterprise project should contact Andrew Jackson(Andrew.Jackson@Kirklees.gov.uk) at the council.

