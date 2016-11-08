Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of new development sites have been added to Kirklees Council’s controversial Local Plan.

A month after councillors voted to forge ahead with the development masterplan, it has emerged that 32 new plots have been included in the second draft.

The Local Plan – a blueprint for homes and industry until 2031 – was given the nod by the majority of councillors at a meeting last month.

But at the time, details of any new development sites had not been published by the council.

New information released for the second public consultation, which began on Monday, has now revealed that 32 new plots have been brought in.

32 new Local Plan sites - map View fullscreen

Despite more than 11,000 objections during the first consultation, only one major proposal was dropped – Farnley Country Park.

Plans for a quarry near Honley have also been removed.

The second consultation will now run until December 19.

Members of the public are invited to two drop in sessions and comments can be submitted online about individual sites.

Clr Peter McBride, Cabinet member for place, said: “The Local Plan we have prepared is a strategic plan for economic growth, prosperity for our residents, and to build sustainable communities, where people are better connected to services and opportunities.

“We have put forward bold and ambitious proposals, both to strengthen existing and build new communities, with employment opportunities nearby, and clustered in strategic locations which mean we can access regional funding to make the transformational changes to road and transport networks which will sustain consistent economic growth.”

Kirklees has been told to build 31,000 new homes by 2031 – of which about 10,000 are already approved or built.

Council officials have decided to offer a smaller number of large plots to try and hit the Government target.

But they have chosen controversial green belt sites, including Bradley Golf Course, a large rural area between Mirfield and Ravensthorpe dubbed ‘Dewsbury Riverside’ and the Chidswell beauty spot in Dewsbury.

Those three sites together could accommodate almost 8,000 houses. In total, about 200 sites were approved for housing and industry.

Public Drop-In Sessions are being held: 12noon-8pm, Tuesday, November 22 at Dewsbury Town Hall Reception Room and 12noon-8pm, Tuesday November 29, Huddersfield Town Hall Reception Room.

All documents can be seen and comments can be made at www.kirklees.gov.uk/localplan

Paperwork can be viewed at the Customer Service Centre in Civic Centre 3, Huddersfield, and at Dewsbury Customer Service Centre in the Walsh Building.