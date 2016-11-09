Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The sale of an eyesore plot of land will “kick start” the regeneration of Dewsbury town centre, Kirklees Council has claimed.

Cabinet members are set to approve the disposal of the former Safeway supermarket site to Kirklees College.

It has not been revealed whether the site is being sold or gifted to the college.

Kirklees bought the 2.44 acre plot in 2008 for a reputed £3m with the aim of fast-tracking the scheme for the college.

Kirklees councillors agree to sell former Dewsbury supermarket land - but could use it for a care home

But it fell apart after college chiefs failed to secure the funding needed to proceed with the proposal – leaving Kirklees with the land and no tenant.

College chiefs have now found the money to go ahead with their ambitious “ Dewsbury Learning Quarter” scheme.

Last month they were given the green light to build the new campus, next to Lidl off Bradford Road.

The council’s disposal of the land will allow work to start on a new build facility in early 2017, which includes space for a new sixth form college for the North Kirklees area.

The college’s huge investment in education, which includes revamping the 19th century Pioneer House on Northgate , has been backed by £11m of grants from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.

The scheme will be the first major project of the North Kirklees Growth Zone, which aims to promote regeneration in Dewsbury and beyond.

Clr Peter McBride, Cabinet member for regeneration, said: “This is not only a priority for the council but it is important for the wider region.

“The Local Enterprise Partnership and West Yorkshire Combined Authority have provided funding which will support the creation of a new learning quarter in Dewsbury and bring the vibrancy and footfall that the college brings into the town centre.

“This approval, if granted by my colleagues, is the first step in delivering the council’s collective commitment to regenerate North Kirklees in partnership with key stakeholders including Kirklees College .”

The development of the two sites will allow about 1,000 students to be relocated from the current campus further up Halifax Road, with room for expansion.

College vice-principal, Melanie Brooke, told Kirklees Council’s Strategic Planning Committee last month that the new premises would “really improve the perception and experience” of hundreds of 16-18 year old students.

She added: “We hope our project will play a role in the wider regeneration of Dewsbury.”

If Cabinet agree, the first enabling works could begin on the site in January, with the main construction work following on in March, with completion in early 2018.

Councillors will meet to discuss the proposal on Tuesday, November 15.