A photo appears to show an over-zealous parking warden slapped a fine notice on a crashed car.

The Suzuki was parked in a pay-and-display bay in South Street, Dewsbury, on Saturday morning after seemingly being involved in a smash.

But passer-by Ash Milnes spotted it had been issued with a parking fine and took a picture. The picture appeared to show two tickets on the windscreen.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “Officers will issue a penalty charge notice (PCN) where a car is contravening parking regulations.

“Whilst the car was damaged, officers were not presented within any information in relation to an accident and as such issued a PCN for not displaying a pay-and-display ticket.

“The council only issued one ticket as the car was removed within 24 hours of it being issued, we don’t know anything about a second ticket.

“Anyone who gets a PCN, and wishes to appeal can do so by following the instructions on the notice.”

On Twitter Mr Milnes wrote: “I don’t think it’s the appeals procedure that’s the issue here. It’s more the lack of common sense of the parking enforcement officers.

“It’s things like this that set a poor example to the town’s visitors. If the parking enforcement team were a bit more proactive towards people and businesses and less over-zealous in their work it may just improve the image and help dispel negativity in the town.”

Kirklees defended itself, replying on Twitter: “The officer waited several hours before ticketing the car in the hope the council would be notified by the owner that they couldn’t move it. We didn’t hear from the owner so issued a single ticket. The other ticket wasn’t from us.”