A Labour councillor suspended after a confrontation with far right supporters says she has quit the party.

Batley East councillor Amanda Stubley clashed with protesters in Batley Market Place during a Parliamentary by-election campaign.

The furious exchange with English Democrat supporters was filmed and later broadcast on Channel 4 News.

Clr Stubley, first elected to one of the safest seats on Kirklees Council in 2011, was also accused of posting inappropriate and provocative messages on social media.

Mum-of-two Clr Stubley, 46, was embroiled in a very public row in the run-up to a by-election in October called after the death of Batley and Spen Labour MP Jo Cox.

Suspended by the regional Labour party since November, Clr Stubley said she had had enough.

“After all this time it’s still not been sorted out and I have had enough of the Labour party,” she said. “They just don’t care.

“I have heard nothing and I am still suspended. I have made 35 phonecalls and not one has been returned. It absolutely stinks.

“I have resigned. I am disgusted by the way I have been treated.”

Clr Stubley, who is on sick leave from work, said the affair had made her ill.

“I have just come out of hospital,” she said. “I have multiple sclerosis and I have had a relapse. That’s what the Labour party has caused.”

Clr Stubley said she intended to remain as a Kirklees councillor. Her term runs until May 2018.

She has already threatened to stand against Tracy Brabin, elected by Labour to replace Ms Cox, at the next General Election.

But now she claimed she is “open to offers” from other parties.

“I am disgusted with what Jeremy Corbyn has done to Labour,” she said. “I might join the Conservatives.

“I am open to offers from all the other parties but I certainly wouldn’t join the Liberal Democrats because they have gone. There’s really only two parties now.”

Clr Stubley still had the Labour party red rose logo on her Facebook page but posted in block capital letters: “I have resigned from the Labour party.”

Clr Stubley said she had quit verbally by ringing the national Labour party in London and had also told senior Kirklees colleagues.

The Yorkshire regional Labour party was asked for a comment but did not respond.

“I love Labour but I can’t stay with them any more,” said Clr Stubley.