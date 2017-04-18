Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tributes have been paid to a Conservative Kirklees councillor who has died.

Clr Derrick Yates, 73, represented Liversedge and Gomersal since 2004, but did not seek re-election when his term ended in May 2011 because of failing health.

His successor, Clr Lisa Holmes, said he had been in Dewsbury Hospital following a short illness.

She said: “He was a lovely man with a heart of gold who would help anyone.

“Until his health let him down he would always help us delivering leaflets at elections and he never stopped supporting all the councillors.

“He will be missed very much as both a friend and colleague to many people.

“Even after retiring Derrick always wanted to know what was going on in the council and never stopped caring about the ward where he still lived.

“He was a great talker with a super sense of humour. A true Yorkshireman and an all round great bloke.”

She said he had been happily married to his wife Ruth and it would have been their 50th wedding anniversary next August if he had lived that long.

Lisa added: “He and Ruth were also heavily involved in rescuing hedgehogs. My children thought they were ace.”