Kirklees councillor Gemma Wilson proves she’s the last of the Tory ‘wets’!

The game-for-a-laugh councillor agreed to have wet sponges thrown at her to celebrate the first birthday of Shape Lindley Homework and AfterSchool Club. Also taking part in the fun beside her on a chilly Friday night was Shape co-founder Marcus George.

One of the first to take aim was Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney followed by a succession of delighted children including Gemma’s little son Rufus dressed in his favourite Spiderman outfit.

Jason said: “Gemma and Marcus are fantastic sports and it’s a great out of school club with Lindley Juniors and Lindley Infants on the doorstep.”

Gemma said: “Marcus and Zoe George, the other co-founder have been friends for a long time and perhaps I was a bit over-eager to get involved!”