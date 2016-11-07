Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees councillor is in the USA in a bid to stop Donald Trump getting into the White House.

While many of us may be quietly hoping that Donald J Trump fails to get elected, Clr Marielle O’Neill has sprung into action and joined the Hillary Clinton campaign trail.

Clr O’Neill, 28, one of Kirklees’ youngest councillors, has been working for Clinton on the so called “Operation Stop Trump.”

And as millions of Americans go to the polls on Tuesday she has been canvassing voters by phone and pounding the streets, knocking on doors in a bid to persuade them to elect their first female president.

Clr O’Neill, who was elected as Labour’s candidate for Batley West in 2015, has paid her own way on to the Clinton campaign.

And she says it is vital to the people of Batley that Clinton defeats Trump.

She said: “I decided to fly across the Atlantic and donate my own time, money and energy to campaigning for Hillary Clinton as I believe in a world where everyone can reach their full potential.

“As a young woman, having someone as hateful and sexist as Trump as the most powerful person in the world is unacceptable.

“I want to be able to say to my nine-year-old niece, Ella Grace, that she can achieve anything she wants to do and there are no more glass ceilings for women.

“Hillary Clinton represents an America where everyone is welcome and can succeed.

“Decisions the US president makes on issues such as war and the economy can have big ramifications on people in Batley so we as Brits need a US president who has a deep grasp of foreign affairs and knows the influence of the office and that the words they say have a huge impact.

“I feel I must play my small part in supporting Hillary Clinton and making sure she makes history as the first female president.”

Clr O’Neill is on the Clinton team for the second time as part of work organised by the Young Fabians Society – a left wing think tank for young people.

The group first spent time in the States in September doing research in New York, Washington DC and Virginia.

And this week, in the final few days before America chooses its next president, they have been in Florida, one of the most crucial states for securing victory to the world’s most important job.

Currently in Orlando – home of Walt Disney World – she joined thousands at a star studded rally featuring current president Barack Obama, with live music by soul legend Stevie Wonder.

The results for the American presidential election – the most bitterly contested in living memory – are expected to come in late on Tuesday with a full result confirmed on Wednesday morning.