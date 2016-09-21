Marielle O'Neill, Labour Batley West councillor on her trip to the USA to help out with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign

A young Kirklees councillor flew to the USA to campaign for Hillary Clinton to become the next president.

Batley West Labour councillor Marielle O’Neill joined the historic fight to get Democrat Mrs Clinton elected to the White House.

Marielle was one of 10 Young Fabian members chosen to help out and conduct research into the campaign trail before the nation goes to the polls on November 8.

Marielle, 28, visited Mrs Clinton’s New York field office to make phone calls to voters in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania. She also canvassed voters on the doorstep in another swing state, Virginia.

Marielle met with campaign staff to discuss the state of the race and get campaign tips and attended the campaign launch of Virginia Congressman, Don Beyer, who wants stronger gun legislation.

Marielle O'Neill, Labour Batley West councillor on her trip to the USA to help out with the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign

The Young Fabians is a left-wing political think tank, a body of experts which provides advice on political and economic problems.

“It was an absolute privilege to represent the UK and the Young Fabians on the trip,” said Marielle.

“As a young woman working in politics I experienced first hand the challenges women face working in the field.

“I am inspired by Hillary Clinton as she is a fighter and a strong woman who rises like a phoenix after each setback, stronger than ever.

“I knew I had to play whatever small part I could to support Hillary’s campaign and see her make history as the first female president.”

Marielle also visited the United Nations in New York where she learned how digital campaigning helped former Democrat candidate Bernie Sanders’ team to raise huge amounts of money from small donors.

Marielle O'Neill, Labour Batley West councillor, with Young Fabians and members of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign team in the USA

Marielle said: “It’s about time we smash the toughest glass ceiling and have a woman holding the most powerful position in the world.

“I want to be able to say to my nine-year-old niece that she can achieve anything she wants to.”

Marielle is the daughter of former Kirklees Cabinet member and Batley West Labour councillor Peter O’Neill who died suddenly on a family holiday to Vietnam last December.