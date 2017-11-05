Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An environmentalist from Kirklees has revealed his plan to take on Donald Trump.

The President of the USA has famously denied climate change is man made and pulled the world’s second biggest polluting country out of an international environmental agreement to try and cut emissions.

Now Kirklees Green Party chief, Clr Andrew Cooper, has said he has a cunning plan to undermine Mr Trump.

As a member of UK delegation to the EU Committee of the Regions, he is pressing for sub-national bodies and councils to be able to take part in tackling climate change.

His plan could allow US states to side-step Trump and make their own policies.

Clr Cooper will be attending the COP23 climate change talks in Bonn, Germany next week where he hopes his plan will be given the green light.

His proposal has already been backed by the EU Committee of the Regions.

Clr Cooper explained: “Adopting this policy will provide a way for state governments in the USA to produce plans to reduce carbon emissions without seeking the permission of their president.

“We cannot allow the illogical and unscientific approach taken by President Trump to go unchallenged.

“This is a way he can be side stepped and give those politicians who take a rational approach in the USA the policies they need to make the action they take at the local level count towards international climate change targets.”

Now Councillor Cooper’s initiative has been passed at the European level, the EU Committee of the Regions is taking it as one of their principal proposals to the climate talks in Bonn.

Clr Cooper will be attending the summit in a bid to press for further support and inclusion in the final ‘Summit Declaraion’.

“This proposal is also very relevant to us in Kirklees,” he added.

“Action we take at the local level, such as mass insulation schemes, installing LED Streetlights or tree planting projects would not currently be taken into account in the UK government’s carbon reduction plans.

“Under my proposal any action we take to reduce carbon emissions would be taken into account and make it easier to achieve our challenging targets to reduce global greenhouse gases.”

COP23 will see the world’s nations meet to try and take the landmark Paris agreement at COP21 further.

The Paris agreement saw all countries agree to to toughen laws and reduce emissions to keep global warming below 2C.

Ex-President Barack Obama committed the USA to the deal only for President Trump to back out of it within months of taking office.

COP23 will see nations attempt to set out the details of what countries will do.