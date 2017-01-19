Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have called for a licence review of a bar that is a “drain” on their resources.

West Yorkshire Police has asked Kirklees Council to review the licence for Le Choix in Batley.

It follows concerns raised by police about the number of incidents emergency services have been called to at the Batley venue.

A application has been made and a hearing, where the police and bar owners will give evidence, is pending.

In December police urged councillors to reject a bid by the bar to install a new licensee, Mohammed Shabir, because he had a conviction for violence.

Kirklees councillors agreed which left Le Choix having to find another suitable licensee, or designated premises supervisor, which is a requirement of all bars.

Due to the nature of the Licensing Act, Le Choix can operate under another DPS and operate until police seek a review.

The meeting heard about a number of incidents and Richard Woodhead, West Yorkshire Police licensing officer, described the bar as “a drain on the resources of the night time economy, both for the police and the ambulance service”.

Incidents that have taken place in the six months to December included a knife incident, theft, three assaults in one night, a serious assault, a man glassed, plus four assaults on two nights.