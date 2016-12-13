Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV cameras could be coming for all Kirklees taxis.

Councillors have agreed to hold a public consultation on recording what goes on in taxis in a bid to crack down on crime.

The proposal to make video and sound monitoring equipment mandatory in all Hackney Carriage and private hire vehicles licensed in the borough has been backed by councillors on the Licensing and Safety Committee.

But some drivers have called for the equipment to be optional amid privacy concerns.

Sohail Rashid, from Kirklees Hackney Carriage Association, said the trade was happy to have cameras.

“We’ve been asking for this for a long time,” he said.

“The only issue we have is making it mandatory – it should be left to the individual driver.

“It could cost £500-£600 per car.

“Rather than force it on every single driver, it should be left to the driver to decide.

“If licensing has concerns about any driver then they can force them to put it in.

“Mandatory implies we’re all doing something wrong or you’re spying on us.”

The plan comes after a number of high profile cases of taxi drivers breaking the law, including the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal in which it was revealed taxi drivers played a “prominent role” in the abuse of 1,400 children.

Councillors said they agreed with the plan to make it compulsory.

Clr Robert Light said: “At the end of the day this is no different to any other regulated industry.

“New regulations come in and you comply with them.

“As far as I’m concerned we should get on with it as this is an issue of public safety.”

“It cuts both ways,” added Clr Bill Armer. “It’s also a matter of driver safety.”

Clr Donna Bellamy said: “I think all public transport should have some form of CCTV.”

The proposal is for drivers to activate the recording equipment when they pick up a fare.

A bid to make it record permanently was dismissed as an invasion of privacy.

Drivers are allowed to use their vehicles for private family journeys and an attempt by Southampton Council to impose 24/7 recording was opposed by the Information Commissioner.

Kirklees Council is holding a public consultation, which runs until February 3. Details are at www.kirklees.gov.uk/involve/entry.aspx?id=860 .

Comments on the proposals should be sent to licensing@kirklees.gov.uk or posted to: Mrs C Walter, Licensing Manager, Flint Street Depot, Huddersfield, HD1 6LG.