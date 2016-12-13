Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors ruled a man who stamped on another man’s head cannot become a licensee of a Batley bar.

Mohammed Shabir was put forward to be the designated premises supervisor (DPS) for the Le Choix bar as all licensed venues need a named DPS.

At a Kirklees Licensing hearing Richard Woodhead, West Yorkshire Police licensing officer, told councillors Mr Shabir was unsuitable as he was found guilty of assault in February.

Mr Woodhead outlined a series of criminal incidents that have taken place inside the Bradford Road bar and said: “This club has clearly been a drain on the resources of the night time economy, both for the police and the ambulance service.

“We feel Mr Shabir is not the right person to take charge of this bar due to his conviction for violence.”

Mr Shabir was granted a personal licence by Kirklees Council in September 2015.

On November 1, 2015, he was working in a takeaway and assaulted a customer who complained.

Mr Shabir came from behind the counter, knocked the victim to the floor and repeatedly stamped on his head, leaving the victim with eye damage and temporarily unable to work.

Mr Shabir was found guilty of assault in February and was given a community order, put on a tag and ordered to pay £360 in costs.

He was meant to have informed Kirklees Licensing of his conviction due to him having a personal licence which allowed him to work in licensed premises.

Councillors were told that Mr Shabir did not inform Licensing of his conviction.

In October Licensing received an application for Mr Shabir to become the DPS at Le Choix and police were asked to comment.

They discovered Le Choix had been operating with a DPS who had left the venue 12 months previously.

Mr Woodhead added: “She was distressed to find they were trading in her licence.”

Incidents that have taken place in the last six months are: On June 11 a male was stabbed; on September 11 two bags were stolen; on September 18 three women were assaulted in separate incidents; on October 15 a man was seriously assaulted; on October 23 a man was glassed; on October 30 there were three assaults; on November 12 a woman was assaulted.

Clrs Cathy Scott Christine Iredale and James Homewood heard the evidence and chairman Clr Scott said: “On this occasion we have decided not to grant this application. The DPS does not fit in with our crime prevention objectives.”

Due to the nature of the Licensing Act, Le Choix can operate under another DPS. Police will run background checks and can call for another Licensing hearing if they find them to be unsuitable.