Councillors are set to vote on their own pay rise.

An independent panel has recommended a 1% increase in the basic allowance of Kirklees’ 69 councillors.

And they will next week vote to decide whether or not to give themselves a small lift – worth just £129 each per year.

If the vote is passed it will cost taxpayers an extra £8,901 per year.

It comes after a 3.2% rise last year was agreed following seven years of pay freezes.

Councillors will receive £13,099 a year if the allowance rise is approved.

They are not allowed to claim expenses for travel within Kirklees but extra cash is available for chairing committees and panels or leading political groups.

Members of the nine-strong Cabinet get significantly more for their roles directing council business.

Leader, Clr David Sheard, gets an additional £25,155 bringing his total pay to £38,254.

His deputy Clr Shabir Pandor receives £18,866 on top of his basic allowance, almost £32,000 in total.

The six remaining Cabinet members get £12,274 on top of the basic allowance – a total of roughly £25,000.

The vote will take place at full council on Wednesday.

Last year 59 of the 60 councillors present agreed to pocket the cash.

The one who voted to refuse it was Newsome Green party member, Clr Karen Allison.