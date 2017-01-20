Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have slammed proposals to allow for a council tax hike to pay for funding shortages in social services.

Kirklees Council’s council tax rates could shoot up this spring after a government policy change.

Under plans announced late last year, councils will be able to raise an extra 3% from residents to fund social care.

The new tax is on top of up to a 1.99% council tax rise and other precepts for parish councils, police and fire.

Councillors are currently in talks about whether to take up the option, which could lead to a 5% rise for most council taxpayers in April.

To add more misery, the 5% hike could be repeated in 2018/19 – a shocking 10% in just two years.

Kirklees Council is expected to reveal its decision early next week.

The Liberal Democrat group have dubbed the plan as “regressive” and called for central government to provide more funding for social care.

It has also highlighted that the social care precept will raise less money in Kirklees as it has a large amount of properties in the lowest council tax bands.

Clr Linda Wilkinson, said: “The quality of social care is diminishing in this country, and this comes at a time when fewer people are getting the help they need from local authorities.

“For instance, spending has fallen on older people’s services by 9% in real terms over the last 5 years.

“This social care tax is regressive and unfair and it asks more from people who can’t afford it.

“We want central government to recognise that there is a national crises in adult social care and to ensure that there are adequate financial resources in place, but not at the expense of tax payers.

“There needs to be a fair system of funding in place for social care which will help to prevent the harmful neglect of older and vulnerable people.”

Calderdale Council has revealed a proposed a budget that includes a 1.95% council tax rise in the three years to 2019/20.

Plus there will be a further 3% rise in both 2017-18 and 2018-19 to be spent on social care.

Clr Tim Swift, council leader, said: “We are again facing exceptional challenges to our budget over the next three years, having already been required to make savings of over £90 million since 2010.”

Calderdale councillors will vote on the proposed budget.

The Local Government Association estimates a £2.6 billion gap in funding for adult social care by 2020.

Liberal Democrat Health Spokesman, Norman Lamb MP, has called for a cross-party commission on health and social care, including MPs and a panel of health experts.

He wants the commission to address the crises in the NHS and to instigate an overhaul of funding for the NHS and care system.