Almost £30,000 has been paid to council workers who had accidents at work.

Some of the bizarre incidents from Kirklees Council’s accident book include: an “irritation” caused by hugging; two people bumping into each other in a corridor; and someone burning themselves on a microwave.

Since January 2015 Kirklees Council has made compensation payments of £29,483.31 as a result of Employer’s Liability claims.

Of that sum £27,263.16 was paid as a result of falls at work and £2,220.15 was paid as a result of injury caused by faulty equipment.

There were 2,137 accidents from January 1 2015 to the end of November this year.

More serious incidents involved an employee having some form of amputation when coming into contact with moving machinery.

The summary of incidents says: “All the necessary safety measures ie guards, guides and push stick were available and being used, clutter around the machine may have limited accessibility.”

A troublesome corridor was to blame for two people, one who sustained a bruise and the other a strain/sprain. In a ‘summary of action’ log Kirklees says there has been “extensive work to improve flow and safety on corridors, nothing further we can do to improve this save a rebuild.”

In another log, one employee suffered a burn and the summary of action states they “do not put elbow on lamp again.”

Another burn was caused by children with glue guns and the employee advised to “be more careful when around children with glue guns.”

The Kirklees accident logs also includes incidents involving children, many in schools. Another log reveals that “adults told not to use play equipment” after one suffered a bruise/swelling.

The log also includes staff who have had contact with electricity, harmful substances, falls from height and slips.

There were eight employees injured by an animal, all dogs. Others include physical assaults.

One employee was burnt when cooking food in a microwave; another log lists an ‘irritation’ and the summary simply says “no more hugging.”

In Calderdale the council’s Cabinet reviewed health and safety matters in December.

They introduced a medical for all those who drive Calderdale fleet vehicles as part of their work. The change in policy was brought in following the Glasgow refuse accident.

New technology has also been installed in the new vehicles introduced as part of the new waste contract with SUEZ.

The HGV fleet has been fitted with reverse ‘auto brake’ technology to stop the vehicle if someone stepped out while it was reversing.

Other accidents in Calderdale include a litter-picker twisting his ankle and someone who fell off a table knocking themselves out while adjusting Christmas decorations.