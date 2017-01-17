Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bid to shake-up Kirklees’ children’s centre services has been given the green light.

Kirklees Council had threatened to close about a third of its 32 centres amid budget cuts.

A consultation found parents and carers agreed that services were more important than buildings.

The council has said it will now move away from operating purely from council owned premises and offer help and activities for youngsters from other places. It has not yet revealed which council buildings will be closed.

Clr Erin Hill, cabinet member for family support and child protection, said they hoped to increase the use of community buildings where parents and children already met.

They include schools, health centres, libraries, community centres and church halls.

The consultation found parents valued the drop in nature of the ‘Stay and Play’ sessions and One Stop Shop services where they could subtly ask for help and receive it without the need for what they perceived as ‘formal’ identification.

The council will continue to operate from 17 buildings during 2017/18.

Plans to sell-off more Kirklees buildings will be hatched as the service adapts over the coming 12 months and a review of staffing levels will take place as a new workforce model is brought in.

Four centres that won’t be closing are the official designated centres: Dewsbury Moor Children’s Centre, the Chestnut Centre at Deighton, Birstall and Birkenshaw Children’s Centre and Colne Valley Children’s Centre at Slaithwaite Town Hall.

Four further buildings will be designated “hubs”.

Clr Hill, said: “Our priority is to make sure people who most need our help are able to receive it.

“Our budget is incredibly challenging. That won’t be news to anyone and we’re not unique. Nationally, thousands of children’s centres have had their budgets slashed and hundreds have closed altogether.

“But we can’t wring our hands – we have to come up with a new way of doing things.

“We are committed to supporting the most vulnerable people in Kirklees and, from the recent consultation, we know there is a high level of public agreement to taking this approach.

“There were over 1,300 responses to the consultation and the majority said it didn’t matter who owned the building – what matters is the quality of service.

“We know that in some areas, our current provision isn’t working. We need to reach more people, and we need to situate our services where people can easily access them.

“We are also developing an offer with partners and communities to support people with low level health and social care needs, ensuring they stay well. By helping people earlier, rather than later, we can make a bigger difference.”