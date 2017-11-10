Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The second stage of the public inquiry into Kirklees Council’s Local Plan has been cancelled.

A planning inspector began probing the council’s blueprint for developing 31,000 homes and sites for business last month.

The second of four phases of inspection was due to begin on Tuesday at the Hudawi Centre in Huddersfield.

On Friday Kirklees Council said all the sessions are off because inspector Katie Child will be unable to attend due to personal reasons.

The council has stressed the cancellation of all stage two sessions has no bearing on her judgement of the evidence so far and has said it is confident stage three will go ahead as scheduled.

A council spokesperson said: “The mineral and waste hearings scheduled for the week of November 14 have been cancelled, as the inspector is no longer able to attend due to personal circumstances.

“The hearings will be re-arranged in the future.

“This delay does not affect any of the other planned hearings which will go ahead as scheduled.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Stage three which examines planning policies will take place during the weeks of December 5 and December 11.

Stage four, which will look at specific site allocations and designations will take place in early 2018.