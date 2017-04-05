Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s new anti-litter squad has begun patrolling the borough.

Private firm Kingdom has been given a one year trial to see if it can clean up the streets.

And it has been given new powers to fine dog owners who do not have bags on them ready to clean up after their pets.

The council has opted to outsource environmental enforcement after huge cuts to its budget left its in-house department short-staffed.

In January it admitted there had been no wardens enforcing litter dropping or dog fouling for months.

It said the private firm could do a better job at less cost.

Bodycam wearing Kingdom enforcement officers will now be bidding to catch more anti-social behaviour and increase the number of £75 fixed penalty notices handed out.

The council has said the contract with Kingdom will be “resource positive”, indicating it hopes to generate cash from a huge increase in fines.

It has been reported that in other areas, Kingdom gets to keep £45 out of every £75 ticket it issues.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “A new partnership come in to place this week which mean that residents are more likely to be fined if they breach public space protection orders around littering and dog control.

“Whilst the council had had the ability to fine people in the past, a new partnership with private company Kingdom means that there is a greater chance of culprits being caught and fined.

“The majority of the rules are already in force, but a new rule about ensuring you have a doggy bag or other means to dispose of dog fouling when you are out with a dog has also been created within the public space protection orders.”

People caught on camera will no longer have the option of a 50% discount for early repayment or total avoidance of the fine by attending a “Good Citizen” course.

Offences for which people can be fined include: littering, sale or repair of vehicles on the public highway, drinking alcohol in prohibited areas, urinating or defacating in public, distributing flyers inside Huddersfield ring road or Springwood car park, fly-posting, dog fouling and a range of other dog-related matters.

People who refuse to pay fixed penalties can be prosecuted in court, with fines escalating from £500 to £2,500.

Officers have no power of arrest but refusing to give your name and address is a criminal offence under the Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005.

The tactics used by Kingdom – a specialist firm based in Merseyside – have been controversial in other areas.

On its website it boasts its Environmental Protection Division is “led by experts with an ex-police and military background.”

But it has been under fire for allegedly “aggressive” and “intimidating” behaviour when patrolling the streets of Liverpool.

Examiner sister paper – The Liverpool Echo – has reported a number of complaints against its staff.

A national newspaper dubbed the firm the “Litter Stasi” after it allegedly fined Wirral man David Ellis £60 after a bookmark fell out of his book onto the floor.

His fine was quashed on appeal.

The paper further claims over-zealous Kingdom staff have fined people for dropping cherry stones under a tree, accidentally dropping a receipt, dropping a small piece of orange peel and dropping bread in water – in other words – feeding some ducks.

The latter fine was dropped on appeal.

In every area where a council has contracted Kingdom, the number of fines issued has surged.

But for some councils the strategy has backfired after hundreds of people failed to pay or successfully appealed the fines.

Croydon Council reportedly lost £3,000 because its contract required it to pay Kingdom regardless of whether the offender paid up.

Basildon Council in Essex lost £36,000 in a similar deal with a different firm, Xfor – causing it to terminate the contract three months early.