It’s used by Kirklees Council to fine drivers over illegal parking – but the council’s CCTV enforcement van was itself photographed on double yellow lines.

The council’s ‘CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle’ carries out parking enforcement throughout the district, often seen patrolling outside schools.

But on Wednesday lunchtime the van was spotted with its back end sticking out of a parking bay and onto double yellow lines close to a junction.

The van was photographed by driver Russell Crosswell at 1pm in Bond Street, Dewsbury, right on the junction with Union Street.

Mr Crosswell, 50, of Batley, accused council staff of “hypocrisy” and said: “I am not against the work this van does but if you are doing this job to catch people who park stupidly you should make sure you obey the rules yourself.

“There are plenty of idiot parkers around but this is the hypocrisy of the council saying: ‘Do what say, not what I do.’”

To make matters worse the van was parked in a council pay-and-display area – but had no ticket or permit visible on the windscreen or dashboard.

Mr Crosswell said there was no excuse for the bad parking and added: “The van wasn’t just on the double yellow lines it was blocking the sight lines on the junction.”

He added: “There were plenty of spaces further up the road because I parked in one of them.

“And I took pictures of the windscreen to show there was no ticket being displayed.”

The role of the enforcement van is explained on the Transport, Road and Parking section of the Kirklees Council website.

It says: “Kirklees Council uses a CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle to carry out parking enforcement throughout the district, complimenting the existing civil enforcement officers to help improve pedestrian safety by ensuring parking restrictions are complied with.

“Any parking in breach of a restriction can cause hazards and may impact on traffic flow, this mobile safety vehicle will assist with ensuring the safety of pedestrians and vehicles and help the free-flow of traffic.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We were aware of this complaint and have been in touch with the resident who sent in the photo. Clearly this is not how we expect officers to behave and we have reminded drivers of their responsibilities.”