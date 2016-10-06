Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Kirklees Council's parking enforcement van caught on camera - parked on double yellow lines!

Driver hits out at council 'hypocrisy' over illegal parking

Kirklees Council's CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle parked on double yellow lines in Bond Street, Dewsbury.

It’s used by Kirklees Council to fine drivers over illegal parking – but the council’s CCTV enforcement van was itself photographed on double yellow lines.

The council’s ‘CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle’ carries out parking enforcement throughout the district, often seen patrolling outside schools.

But on Wednesday lunchtime the van was spotted with its back end sticking out of a parking bay and onto double yellow lines close to a junction.

The van was photographed by driver Russell Crosswell at 1pm in Bond Street, Dewsbury, right on the junction with Union Street.

Mr Crosswell, 50, of Batley, accused council staff of “hypocrisy” and said: “I am not against the work this van does but if you are doing this job to catch people who park stupidly you should make sure you obey the rules yourself.

“There are plenty of idiot parkers around but this is the hypocrisy of the council saying: ‘Do what say, not what I do.’”

Kirklees Council's CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle parked on double yellow lines in Bond Street, Dewsbury.

To make matters worse the van was parked in a council pay-and-display area – but had no ticket or permit visible on the windscreen or dashboard.

Mr Crosswell said there was no excuse for the bad parking and added: “The van wasn’t just on the double yellow lines it was blocking the sight lines on the junction.”

He added: “There were plenty of spaces further up the road because I parked in one of them.

“And I took pictures of the windscreen to show there was no ticket being displayed.”

The role of the enforcement van is explained on the Transport, Road and Parking section of the Kirklees Council website.

It says: “Kirklees Council uses a CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle to carry out parking enforcement throughout the district, complimenting the existing civil enforcement officers to help improve pedestrian safety by ensuring parking restrictions are complied with.

“Any parking in breach of a restriction can cause hazards and may impact on traffic flow, this mobile safety vehicle will assist with ensuring the safety of pedestrians and vehicles and help the free-flow of traffic.”

Kirklees Council's CCTV safety and enforcement vehicle parked on double yellow lines in Bond Street, Dewsbury.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “We were aware of this complaint and have been in touch with the resident who sent in the photo. Clearly this is not how we expect officers to behave and we have reminded drivers of their responsibilities.”

Today's top stories

What happened to Kenmargra? Teen's tragic road death Halifax Road crash Lack of care for late mum
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

LOOK: Pictures of bafflingly bad parking in Huddersfield that will make you irate

Bad parking in Huddersfield

It seems some drivers struggle with yellow lines, parking bays and not blocking people in

Related Tags

Organisations
Kirklees Council
Places
Dewsbury
Batley

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield
    Huddersfield stadium hotel gets the green light
  2. Shelley
    ICT manager Richard Boynton jailed after cheating Shelley College out of thousands
  3. Batley
    Heartbroken mother pays tribute to cyclist killed in Batley
  4. Kirklees Council
    Kirklees Council's parking enforcement van caught on camera - parked on double yellow lines!
  5. Kirklees Magistrates Court
    Road rage sparks attack in IKEA car park at Birstall

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent