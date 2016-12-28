Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s website and phone lines have been put out of action by a power surge.

Many parts of the council’s website have been inaccessible since Boxing Day.

It has meant people looking for bin collection dates or office opening hours have been unable to find the information online.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council is currently dealing with a network problem that has significantly affected all our digital services, including our telephone lines.

"We are working hard to get the system up and running again and our priority is to get the phone system back online.

“The council’s teams are following their business continuity plan which is prepared in advance for situations like this. This includes reallocating and managing resources as required. Our priority is as always to ensure that we can operate services that keep children and adults safe.

"We will update our news site www.kirkleestogether.co.uk as and when we have more information.”

The Carephone Service which people can use to call for help if they suffer a fall or are taken ill is unaffected and working as normal.

Here’s the opening times for some other Kirklees services:

Opening times for household waste recycling centres: 8am to 4pm; Saturday 8am to 4pm; Sunday 9am to 4pm. It will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Bin collections: Many households have a collection day change or missed.

The online checker - www.kirklees.gov.uk/collectiondates - is not active and Kirklees advises residents refer to the bin collections calendar sent by post to check their collection days.

Collection days may change until January 5 when normal collections resume.

Customer Service Centres: Huddersfield Civic 1, Civic Centre 3 and Dewsbury customer service centre will be closed as follows: Saturday December 31 to Monday January 2.

Libraries: Normal opening hours until Saturday, then libraries close until Tuesday January 3.

Tolson Museum will be closed until 11am on Tuesday January 3.

Night time noise service: Friday December 30 open 9pm to 5.30am (31st); Saturday December 31, closed.

Registration offices:

Dewsbury registration office, Saturday, December 31, 9am till 12pm; Sunday January 1 to Monday January 2, closed.

Huddersfield registration office, Saturday, December 31 9am till 12pm; Sunday January 1 to Monday January 2 closed.