A campaign to stop councils borrowing from private banks has named Kirklees Council as one of the worst offenders.

Debt Resistance UK has named Kirklees as one of about 70 local authorities that owe banks more than £50m.

The campaign says it wants to “reclaim local democracy from the clutches of the financial sector”.

It says councils are pushing public debt off the government’s balance sheets by using private borrowing facilities.

And it says they are “falling into the trap” of signing up to “teaser” loan rates only to have them hiked, costing taxpayers unnecessarily.

On its website it says: “Bankers, brokers and advisors have tricked councils into taking out expensive, risky loans, endangering our essential services.”

But Kirklees Council has hit back, revealing that its private borrowing is actually cheaper than the public sector loans it currently has.

It has confirmed it immediately pays off any private loans where the rates are suddenly increased.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “At the end of March 2016, the council had total borrowing of £429.3 million.

“This borrowing has been used to help purchase, construct and refurbish the assets we use to provide services including schools, crematoria, sports centres, council houses, parks, markets and vehicles.

“These assets had a value of over £1.6 billion on the council’s balance sheet as at the end of March 2016.

“Statutory regulations stipulate that the capital investment plans of local authorities must be affordable, prudent and sustainable and that treasury management decisions are taken in accordance with good professional practice.

“Our capital spend and treasury activities are subject to regular scrutiny and approval by councillors, and to review by independent auditors.

“The council currently has eight loans with various UK and foreign banks, totalling £75 million.

“They were all taken between 1997 and 2008, and their average interest rate equates to 4.6% compared to the council’s public loan average interest rate of 4.8%.

“All the loans are on their original terms, however going forward, if the lender chose to increase the interest rate on an option date, we would look to repay the loan.

“This has happened on one occasion so far, where a bank proposed to increase an interest rate from 3.36% to 4.20%, at that time the council decided to immediately repay that loan.”