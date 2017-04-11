Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council scooped more than £2m at an auction last week.

But its plan to sell the former Crown Court buildings opposite Huddersfield Town Hall were put on hold.

The council property sale was held at the Cedar Court hotel at Ainley Top last Thursday.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “The Crown Court building was withdrawn from this auction and is under consideration for future auctions.

“Nine of the 12 lots sold, therefore meeting or exceeding the reserve price.

“The sites are: Warehouse at Wakefield Road, land at Lockwood Road, land at Snelsins Road, former Combs hostel, Dewsbury land at Whitaker Street, land at Brighton Street, grazing land Deighton, Britannia Mills, and grazing Land at Gledholt Bank.

“The overall sales value was just over £2.25m.

“The sales are subject to contract and details of completed sales are available from the Land Registry once completed.”

The council has declined to reveal so far why the Crown Court buildings were removed from the sale.

The building on Princess Street, opposite Huddersfield Town Hall, was a former West Riding Magistrates’ Court, with two court rooms covering court cases for the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Denby Dale areas up until the early 1970s.

It later became council offices and was the home of the authority’s political parties and councillors until May 2015.