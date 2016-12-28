Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council’s website and phone lines have been affected by a power surge.

Part of the council’s website has been down since Boxing Day.

It has meant people looking for bin collection dates or office opening hours have been unable to find the information online.

The authority has issued a statement on Twitter which says: “We are experiencing problems with our Kirklees Council website, emails and telephone lines.

“We are working hard to fix this and to get services back to normal as soon as possible. In the meantime we appreciate your patience.”

The authority’s phone lines are affected too and they say: “If your call isn’t urgent please contact us when services are back to normal.”

However, the Carephone Service is unaffected and working as normal.