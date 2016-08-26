Kirklees Disabled Sports Club victorious in five-a-side tournament

Members of Kirklees Disabled Sports Club (KDSC) after receiving trophies at Doncaster

Competitors from Kirklees Disabled Sports Club took part in the Lions International Fun and Sports Day at Doncaster.

Some 33 members of the Disabled Sports Club (KDSC), based at Huddersfield Leisure Centre, entered two teams in a five-a-side knockout football competition, and one of them was the winner.

On the winning team, goals were scored by Majdi Turki, Muhammad Turki, Terry Bannister and Samuel Cayenne.

On the other Huddersfield team, goals were scored by Ian Reid and Danny Swift. Goalkeeper Carol Wood saved three goals.

In the fun games, KDSC trophy winners were David Battye, Danny Swift, Craig Wilson, Majdi Turki and Joseph Royston.

The trip to Doncaster was organised by Holmfirth and Meltham Lions Club, which has been involved in the Doncaster event for 24 years.