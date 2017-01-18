Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doctors across Kirklees are to stop the routine prescribing of products that are readily available over the counter in pharmacies and supermarkets.

And where generic medicines are available requests for more expensive brands will not be supported.

The products include

gluten-free foods

sunscreens for skin protection from UV radiation

soya and thickened infant formulas

infant formula for lactose intolerance

cream for unwanted facial hair and other products that have a predominantly cosmetic action

emollient (moisturiser) for minor skin conditions

camouflage products e.g. for Port-wine stain birthmarks

multivitamins, where no specific deficiency has been identified.

The move has been made by NHS North Kirklees and NHS Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Groups, which have also taken the decision to amend the criteria for approving individual funding requests for a period of 18 months.

The CCGs are together made up of 66 GP practices serving a combined population of 428,000 people across Huddersfield and the Valleys, Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Cleckheaton.

A spokesman said: “Decisions like this are difficult and we know that some people will find them hard to accept, but the money saved can be spent on things that have much more of an impact on people’s health.”

The changes will come into effect in 2017.