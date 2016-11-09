Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A cycle track in Huddersfield is taking inspiration from the Olympics.

Instead of a traditional push-bike style symbol typically seen on cycle tracks, Kirklees Council’s latest symbol depicts an Olympic-style bike as its symbol.

An Examiner reader contacted us to ask why the cycle symbols had been painted on the pavement on Colne Road, off Chapel Hill, Huddersfield.

And a Kirklees Council spokeswoman told us: “The path is part of a route that the council is implementing which will, when completed, connect the paths already coming into town and allow people to access the canal towpath in the west, and the paths along the River Colne in the south.

“By connecting off road routes it is hoped more people will take advantage of the network for both commuting and leisure. The path is open to all types of bicycle.”

And it seems there isn’t an accurately defined symbol for a bike on a cycle path, and each symbol is hand drawn.

The spokeswoman added: “When drawing the symbol the council follows the guidance available, which covers the overall height and width in relation to the size of the path.”

The cycle path on Colne Road actually runs on the pavement, not the busy road, and cycling on a pavement is permitted if it’s a designated cycle track.