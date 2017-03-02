Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

GPs in Kirklees are more than a fifth more likely to prescribe antibiotics than in other parts of England, official figures reveal.

Doctors in primary care in Kirklees wrote the equivalent of 1.35 prescriptions per person in 2015 – one of the highest rates in England.

Overall, the rate of prescribing was 22% higher than the figure of 1.1 prescription per person for England as a whole.

In Calderdale, the prescription rate was 1.18 per adjusted person.

There data from Public Health England shows there were 320,775 prescriptions for antibiotics given out in primary care settings in Kirklees and 142,536 in Calderdale.

The Government is keen to reduce the number of prescriptions of antibiotics as much as possible as part of its policy to tackle antimicrobial resistance – where the micro-organisms that cause infection survive exposure to a medicine that would normally kill them or stop their growth.

It is claimed that resistance is increased and accelerated by factors such as misuse of medicines, poor infection control practices and global trade and travel – and that this is a particular concern with antibiotics.

Medical advances such as organ transplants and cancer chemotherapy need antibiotics to tackle bacterial infections that can be caused by the treatment. Without effective antibiotics, even minor surgery could become high risk procedures if serious infections can’t be treated.