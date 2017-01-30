Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees libraries look set for more funding cuts – and big changes could be on the cards.

The council’s ruling cabinet will be asked to approve proposals for council spending in 2018-19 which would see funding for the library service slashed by more than £1.5m – down from £3.9m to £2.2m.

If cabinet approves the move at its meeting tomorrow (Tues, Jan 31) the proposals will go to a meeting of full council on February 15.

And if councillors back the budget proposals at that meeting, public consultations will take place in late spring before the cabinet decides in the summer how library services will be delivered.

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member for resources, said the council would aim to deliver the best possible service within the funding constraints.

A report to the cabinet meeting said: “Kirklees Council completed a review of the library service in 2016-17, saving £1.85m over the period April, 2016, to March, 2017, including the £1.35m savings for 2017-18.

“The reduction of £1.9m for 2018-19 will require a further significant service review and will impact across the library service budget. This includes a review on the number of libraries the council can continue to support. There are currently 24 libraries in the portfolio. Supplies and services and book fund budgets will also be reviewed.”

The report did not specify library closures – but said reducing the number of libraries could see more customers using those libraries that remain.

Clr Turner said it was difficult to say what the outcome would be.

“The budget has to get through cabinet and full council,” he said. “This is only a budget recommendation and we will make a decision on February 15.

“If it goes through, it will be a big reduction in spend.

“We will have to review the whole service again and see what we can develop.

“As before, we will ensure we develop the best possible service we can for the people of Kirklees given the financial restrictions.”

Clr Turner said: “We have had preliminary meetings with the staff, members and directors to look at ideas that we could develop in the framework of the money we have available. We will start with a blank sheet of paper.”

Kirklees Council last restructured its libraries in 2015 in the face of a £1.8m cut in funding, splitting them into eight “Town Libraries” which would remain fully staffed and 16 “Community Supported Libraries” with one librarian each backed by community volunteers.

Kirklees announced last March that 20 library staff were leaving voluntarily and 14 were moving into different roles, avoiding the need for compulsory redundancies.